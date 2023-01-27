Auctus has launched the newest edition to its calf milk replacer product range, meaning there are now six calf milk replacers in its current range.

Opti-Skim, its latest addition, gives the farmer the option to rear their calves on a skim-based product, delivering high-quality proteins to push daily liveweight gains from the first week of life.

Opti-Skim has an extremely high level of skim milk powder included to give the desired clotting effect in the abomasum.

As mentioned above, Auctus now has six calf milk replacers. This is in order to cater for every calf rearing situation such as for:

Holstein replacement heifer calves where frame growth is being pushed from the start of life with 26% protein;

Pushing frame growth along with fleshing calves simultaneously for replacement stock;

Promoting muscle laydown and development with frame growth in beef calves; and

Catering for the export industry.

All Auctus calf milk replacers include high-quality dairy ingredients and keep the health of the calf at the core of the formulations. Each of the products include the well-renowned triple shield protection.

Triple shield protection comprises:

A suite of enzymes which increases the growth of intestinal micro flora;

Sodium Bicarbonate to keep the acid balance healthy in the new-born calf; and

Sodium Butyrate to ensure the feed conversion efficiency in the abomasum is maximised.

The more protected the calves are, then in turn the animals are better equipped to deal with any challenges that the calf will face such as: pathogenic issues like cryptosporidium or coccidiosis; or bacterial like e-coli or salmonella.

All six products also contain the same extremely strong vitamin and trace element package. This has the effect of ensuring the calf will have no mineral deficiencies and in turn will strengthen the calf’s immunity to deal with any challenges.

Only the highest quality dairy ingredients are used in Auctus powders and balanced with the most digestible proteins and fats available.

When choosing a calf milk replacer, the protein and oil and fat level is very important to get the balance correct for both frame growth, muscle, and fat cover.

Ash and fibre content are equally as important as these figures determine what type of proteins are used and to what level. The ash content should be no greater than 8% and fibre content no greater than 0.2% in any calf milk replacer. Anything above this level indicates that ingredients used are less digestible for a calf and issues can follow.

Auctus prides itself in using no greater that 7.0% ash and 0.1% fibre in any product.

Each product has been formulated with a particular ambition of calf rearing in mind.

Auctus calf milk replacer product range

Auctus has formulated Opti-Skim, using the highest grade of skim milk powder to give the calf a slow release of energy and protein throughout the day as the skim milk powder absorbs slowly through the abomasum.

This is ideal for starting calves on calf milk replacer over the first two weeks of life as the rumen development is just starting to commence.

Opti-Skim is 24% protein, 19% oil and fat, 6.5% ash and 0.1% fibre.

Champion has been delivering impressive results at farm level for many years. The tried and now very much trusted formulation pushes calf development with impressive growth rates while fleshing calves as the rumen development is enhanced through the higher oil and fat levels.

Champion is 23.5% protein, 20% oil and fat, 7.0% ash and 0.1% fibre.

Using the same formulation as above, with the added advantage of Lung Guard, is Champion with added Lung Guard.

Lung Guard works in two ways simultaneously: Once a challenge is detected from a viral load in the lungs, mucus production is increased with the benefit of expelling any unwanted bugs from the calf.

With the presence of eucalyptus oil, the airways are kept open to help in the excretion of the mucus produced.

Champion with added Lung Guard is 23.5% protein, 20% oil and fat, 7.0% ash and 0.1% fibre.

Opti-mum is specifically formulated to increase frame growth in replacement heifer calves from the first week of life. The high quality whey proteins promotes skeletal and frame growth over the rearing period.

Opti-mum allows the calf to consume more ration quicker to encourage rumen bacteria to develop and in turn faster rumen development for successful weaning.

Opti-mum is 26% protein, 17% oil and fat, 7.0% ash and 0.01% fibre.

Opti-mum with added Lung Guard has all the same high grade whey proteins as the Opti-mum and works in the same way as the Champion with added Lung Guard.

The product delivers an extremely well-formulated calf milk replacer with the protection that the young calf’s lungs require if respiratory challenges arise.

Opti-mum with added Lung Guard is 26% protein, 17% oil and fat, 7.0% ash and 0.01% fibre.

Turbo Thrive comprises all the same protections to the calf as with the other milk replacers. Triple Shield Protection is included in the formulation as well as the very high vitamin and trace element inclusion.

Turbo Thrive delivers high-grade whey proteins to the calf to promote trouble free calf rearing.

Turbo Thrive is 21.5% protein, 18% oil and fat, 6.0% ash and 0.1% fibre.

Calf milk replacer

Irrespective of the rearing system on any farm, Auctus has a calf milk replacer that is tailored to the system. All powders are suitable for twice-a-day feeding systems, which is still the system employed on the majority of Irish farms.

Once-a-day systems, computerised feeding and ad-lib systems are all catered for within the Auctus range too.

For advice on the products best suited to your specific rearing system, just contact Auctus or the local business manager and they will advise in the right direction to take account of the type of farming enterprise you are rearing calves for, in order to maximise the best results.

All Auctus products are competitively priced in the Irish market and are very much worth considering when making a decision on which calf milk replacer to use this spring.