AUCTUS has appointed Lorraine Killen as its business development manager for Northern Ireland.

Lorraine hails from Newbuildings in Londonderry. She will be developing and supporting agri stores and shops throughout Northern Ireland.

She comes to AUCTUS with a wealth of experience in agriculture. Lorraine Killen

Lorraine grew up on the family beef and sheep farm in Coleraine. She is now part of a large-scale agricultural operation including dairy, beef, sheep and agri contracting just outside Newbuildings.

Lorraine will be supporting the full AUCTUS range of products at farm level. She will be involved in the diagnosing and troubleshooting of calf rearing issues.

She will also be setting up and calibrating all makes of computerised calf feeders in relation to the calf milk replacer range.

AUCTUS, the well renowned animal health and feedstuffs company has been operating in Ireland for the past 9 and a half years.

AUCTUS products are available through the merchant trade and agri retailers, where the products meet the needs of customers in the dairy, beef, sheep, poultry and equine sectors.

The company is well known for the most comprehensive range of calf milk replacers on the market including household brands like: Champion; Opti-mum; Opti-Skim; with the added options of Lung Guard protection available, to name but a few. Auctus at Clonmany Show

In addition to calf and lamb milk replacers, AUCTUS has a formidable range of nutritional products.

A full catalogue is available on request from your local merchant or by contacting Lorraine Killen, the office directly or the website www.auctus.uk.

A few key products that are in season currently include:

First Fibre has made a huge impact on many calf rearing units and equine farms with multiple benefits. First Fibre was initially designed for early rumen development in calves but has been found to be an excellent fibre source for all stages of calf rearing, especially when straw quality is limiting. First Fibre is a great product to treat animals with displaced stomachs and also a great fibre source for the equine sector;

Other product ranges include: Nutritrace bolus range; Nutrigain vitamin, trace element and amino acid range and the Calf & Lamb Superstart complementary colostrum supplement range.

In order to get further information on any of the products mentioned above or to get information on the full product range, please contact Lorraine Killen or Auctus through any of our contact channels as follows:

Lorraine Killen 0044 7342 259225 [email protected]

AUCTUS

P: +353 43 6683200

E: [email protected]

W: www.auctus.uk

Facebook: @auctusireland

X: @AuctusIreland