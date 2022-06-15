Auctioneer Michael Taaffe is confirming that economic breeding index (EBI) is now the real driver when it comes to the prices paid for dairy breeding stock.

He told Agriland: “A recent Carnaross sale saw a top price of €3,000 paid for a New Zealand-type Friesian cow.

“She was pedigree registered and was a part of a dispersal sale.

“However, within the group, cows aged 10, 11 and 12 years old made between €1,300 to €1,500 in the ring.

“Normally cows this age would be sold for beef. But in this case all the animals had exceptionally high EBI values; they were in full milk and might well have been put back in calf again,” he explained.

“The reality is that EBI is synonymous with quality and longevity. And dairy farmers are fully aware of this fact.”

New dairy entrants

Taaffe went on to point out that the days of farmers from other sectors switching to dairy may well be coming to an end.

“There is lots of speculation concerning the potential impact of future environmental regulations on the dairy sector,” he said. “And the milk buyers have already acted to put pressure on peak milk price and volumes.”

“But milk prices continue to strengthen. And this fact alone will continue to underpin dairy breeding and milking stock prices.”

EBI in Northern Ireland

According to Taaffe, dairy cattle prices in Northern Ireland continue to increase at a similar rate.

“Here, again milk price is having a significant effect on the market,” he explained.

“Strong prices continue to be paid for quality animals.”

Meanwhile the demand for pedigree dairy embryos in Northern Ireland continues to grow. But, again, it is a quality-driven market.

Iain Mclean, owner of the north-Antrim-based Priestland Holstein herd is confirming a more than significant demand for heifer embryos form his prize winning cow, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

The sixth calver won the Dairy Interbreed Championship at the recent Ballymoney Show.

“Our plan is to flush the cow over the coming weeks and produce embryos using sexed semen,” McLean explained.

“There is already a long waiting list, in terms of demand for the embryos. In terms of price we are looking at four figures.

“Rose has a very unique pedigree. She has everything – tremendous scope and amazing mammary system.

“But the cow also has tremendous longevity, a trait that is very much in demand at the present time,” he stated.