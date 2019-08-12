Auction report: ‘If she’s not red…’

Monday, August 8, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the Massey Ferguson tractors that went ‘under the hammer’ – from a no-nonsense, spartan-looking 188 up to a more modern 5460 (a machine that would be well proportioned for many Irish farms).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Monday’s auction.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.