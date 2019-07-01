Athleague’s Trojan horse: Factory flanks protest – sending lambs cross-country

It has often been said by many farmers – be it in marts or farmyards around the country – that the Irish meat processors are “as cute as a fox” but this move by a factory surely takes the biscuit.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is currently mounting a protest at the gates to Kepak’s Athleague Sheep processing facility in Co. Roscommon.

The protest commenced at 2:00pm yesterday, Sunday, June 31, when the chairman of the ICSA’s Sheep Committee, Sean McNamara, and fellow ICSA representatives barricaded the entry to the sheep processing side of the factory.

However, when the kill commenced today, the factory workers were spotted – by the protestors – taking a number of groups of lambs across the yard – behind the picket line.

It is understood these lambs were unloaded from lorries and let out on lands surrounding the factory.

As a means of dodging the protest, they were then brought through the land into the factory via a concealed rear entrance and flanking the protest in doing so.

McNamara told AgriLand that the protestors have blocked the entry to this ‘cross country route’ to stop the sheep entering the facility.

The processing facility has been contacted for a comment but has not responded. According to McNamara, the processors ran out of lambs at 8:00am this morning.

The beef and sheep farmer lobby group were joined by members of the Beef Plan Movement for a period of time also.

Members of the ICSA camped at the factory gates last night and sources have confirmed to AgriLand that the blockade of a jeep and tractor will remain in place tonight also.