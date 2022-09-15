In 2008, Close Brothers Commercial Finance opened its doors in Ireland during the financial crisis.

The company was able to help businesses across the country, and its prudent approach has proved equally useful in today’s challenging market.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, it has continued to provide specialist finance to companies of all sizes.

As part of a merchant banking group, Close Brothers offers a range of funding options in Ireland, including invoice finance, asset-based lending and asset finance.

Over the course of the last few years, asset finance has proved to be especially popular with small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) battling with challenging market conditions.

Asset finance solutions

Refinance, for example, can provide a lifeline to businesses who need to access capital quickly. It releases capital tied up in assets, such as vehicles and equipment, improving cash flow immediately without disrupting work.

Close Brothers Commercial Finance’s refinancing solutions work simply. Working capital is released against the value of assets on your balance sheet and you lease them back over an agreed period.

This means that you can continue to access and use essential vehicles and tools while benefitting from a cash lump-sum to cover unexpected bills and invoices, or just to ease cash flow.

The company’s agreements are designed to adapt with businesses. It can arrange for repayments to match income pattern, such as seasonal peaks and troughs, and if you already have agreements in place, can refinance existing debt to reduce monthly outgoings and ease cash flow.

Benefits of refinance:

Efficiency: Uninterrupted use your assets;

Spread the cost further: Can take over the finance agreement you have with another provider and extend the term;

Choice: Give your business a financial boost or use the money to buy other assets.

The Close Brothers team has comprehensive knowledge of the agriculture industry and extensive experience providing sustainable funding. It aims to give businesses growth opportunities.

“We can help you find an affordable way to secure the new assets you need to grow by arranging a bespoke refinance package,” the company said.

“We offer a flexible range of financing options tailored to your needs.”

For more information on asset finance, click here.

Close Brothers

Close Brothers is a merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading.

Close Brothers Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.

Its core purpose is to help the people and businesses of Britain and Ireland thrive over the long term. To achieve this, all of its diverse, specialist businesses have a deep industry knowledge, so they can understand the challenges and opportunities that customers and clients face.

“We support the unique needs of our customers and clients to ensure that they thrive, rather than simply survive, whatever the market conditions,” the company said.

For more information, click here.