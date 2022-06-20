Arrabawn Co-op is hosting an agricultural information Open Day on the June 24, from 11:00a.m to 2:00p.m at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary.

The event is long awaited after a lengthy pause to all shows due to various restrictions over the previous two years. Furthermore, it is expected to have blossomed and grown since the last similar show in 2019.

The theme of the day is ‘Efficient, Sustainable, Knowledgeable Farming’ and all exhibitors on the day will be showcasing their products and technologies which support this idea.

Arrabawn Co-op understands agriculture is an ever-improving sector and striving to meet industry demands. Its aim of the day is to create a space where information is freely available to all who attend, and to take home some valuable lessons or create a link with some new businesses to benefit their enterprise.

There will also be a draw that boasts some exciting prizes that will take place on the day in aid of those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Exhibitors

This year, there will be over 65 exhibitors at the event, with some demonstrations on the day also.

All aspects of modern-day farming will be on display, from machinery to seed plots; milk recording to breeding genetics; veterinary to diagnostic laboratories; energy and water heating to financial advice; and soil health to animal monitoring devices.

The seed plots include some multi-species swards, brassicas and various grazing pastures. Visitors will have a chance to get up close and see these new pastures themselves

There will be over 65 stands on the day showcasing the following:

Machinery;

Grass, forage and multi-species sward plots;

Fertiliser, fencing and soil health;

Cubicle shed and milking parlour design;

Milk recording;

Calves – genetics and supplies;

Farmyard safety

Lameness and hoof pairing demo;

Refreshments;

Indoor arena stands;

Water heating systems;

Beekeeping.

Guest speakers

Six very special guest speakers will be present on the day including: Liam Woulfe (CEO of Grassland Agro); Conor Mulvihill (Director of Dairy Industry Ireland); Declan Kelliher and Michael Fox (representing Ornua); Joe Healy (Chair and non-executive Director at Cultivate); and Tom O’Dwyer (Head of SignPost Programme at Teagasc).

They will give their views on markets, input/output costs and more, after which there will be a live Q&A session.

The farming community will have the chance to ask questions and get some onsightful answers into the future of Irish farming – an opportunity not to be missed.

Arrabawn is encouraging all farmers to attend the event as it is promised to be a great day out. All are welcome to the event – it will be bigger and better than previous events.

Click here for further information.