Are you organised with HerdApp to reduce your workload?

Now that Christmas is over and we are looking forward into the busy calving season and all the workload that comes with it, it is time to re-evaluate our habits and routines to see how life can be made a little bit easier when the pressure comes on.

AgriNet is now entering its second spring with its revolutionary farm management app – HerdApp. It brings together everything a farmer could need in the busy times in a very easy to use, very reasonably priced app for Android and iPhone.

It is currently the only farm app that boasts a live link to and from the ICBF database. This essentially means that as data flows to ICBF, such as milk recordings or AI technician serves, the farmer receives it on their phone.

Registering calves takes less than a minute from the yard. If the cow/heifer has a serve recorded, HerdApp calculates when she is due to calve.

When she calves the farmer simply enters the last three digits of her number, the sire comes up automatically from the previous known serve (this can be changed if necessary), scan the tag for the calf or simply enter the check digit as tag numbers will run in sequence, and enter male or female.

Pedigree registration is also quick and simple from this step; HerdApp even suggests names. Click save and tag the calf.

Endless time and hassle is saved here as it eliminates the need for writing down numbers and looking up who she was served to nine months previous. No more waiting for the laptop/PC to switch on. Just register and go.

Less stress, more compliant, and more time saved

With HerdApp there is instant access to information, plus farmers who hire extra staff, or bring in students to help out in the busy time – there is unlimited log in licences.

What this means is that everyone involved on the farm can have HerdApp on their phone at no extra cost.

This ensures everyone is on the same page when it comes to drug milk retention, calving events, drug administrations etc. This is especially useful when it comes to Bord Bia inspection time.

All drugs will be accounted for if the relief milker gives a cow an injection or if the student doses a sick calf.

It also means less chance of contaminated milk entering the bulk tank if everyone involved knows who has received an injection and how long they are to be kept out for. Less stress, more compliant, and more time saved.

Paperwork and general organisation are often real problem areas on Irish farms; or, is it just an area that get a lot of heat?

HerdApp completely reduces paperwork, no more scraps of paper, and no more ‘I’ll do it when I get into the house’.

No more losing that piece of paper or forgetting to do it when you get into the house because with HerdApp you can do it in the now, as HerdApp works offline, works online and most importantly, HerdApp works.

‘Like having another man in the yard’

PJ McGrath of Glenford Pedigrees (follow them on Facebook @glenfordpedigrees) said that: “With HerdApp there is no more writing on your tag box and registering calves at 11pm.

“HerdApp allows you can get the job done in the time it normally takes to find the info.”

One of PJ’s favourite features is the ‘jobs list’. “There are 17 different day-to-day jobs that you can monitor. It will show cows that are due to be dried off based on their last known serve; when she comes close to calving, she will automatically move into the ‘due to calve’ box.

“When the calf is registered (either through HerdApp or the Department) she will come into the ‘due to serve’ box and remain there until a serve is recorded for her.

“To be honest, sometimes HerdApp is like having another man in the yard.”

Pricing & Set-up

HerdApp is priced on an animal numbers basis:

50 animals or less €50;

50-150 animals €100;

150+ animals €150.

These are per annum subscriptions but every farmer can download HerdApp for free and use the entire app completely free of charge for one month from date of download.

Plus, there is also a free version which includes AI and milk recording. In addition, the app can be downloaded from the Apple store by clicking here or from the Play store by clicking here.

Download today and see why Irish farmers are using the new standard in farm software on their farms every day.

If you require a little help or have some questions, why not take our SmartStart option: Just text “smart” to: 087-619-5575; or speak to a member of staff at: 046-924-5118; or at: 046-924-9964.

AgriNet is also contactable on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.