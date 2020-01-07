Are you interested in moving to OAD milking?

There are many reasons why people have opted to milk once-a-day (OAD), and more and more farmers are enquiring about the advantages and disadvantages of adopting the practice.

According to conference organiser, Brian Hilliard, Teagasc dairy advisor: “Interest in milking cows OAD for the entire lactation continues to grow.

“We want to give those interested the opportunity to hear first-hand from farmers that are successfully milking OAD for a number of years now.

That is why we have organised this OAD milking conference in the Horse and Jockey Hotel for Wednesday, January 15, at 1:00pm.

Profitability and the challenges

The conference will explore the profitability and the challenges of an OAD system. There will be the chance to hear from a farmer’s perspective as Keith Davis, from Gloucestershire, UK, discusses how he is managing to milk 800 cows OAD in two herds.

Afterwards, Catherine and Liam Millerick from Co. Tipperary will tell attendees why they made the decision to go milking OAD, along with outlining the current performance and future plans for their 125-cow crossbred-herd.

The physical and financial performance of Irish OAD dairy farmers in 2019 will be discussed and the results of year one of the OAD dairy herd trial at Teagasc Moorepark will be explained.

Finally, if you are trying to decide on twice-a-day (TAD), OAD or a robotic milk production system, you won’t want to miss Patrick Gowing who will bring the conference through the economic, lifestyle and financial outcomes of each system.

Preparation is key; if you are thinking of changing to OAD milking this conference will equip you with the knowledge you need to make that important decision.

Registration essential

Places are limited and registration is essential. Register your place today at: www.teagasc.ie/oadcon20; or simply click here