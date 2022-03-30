With spring nitrogen and sulphur going onto cereals and oilseed rape on most farms at present, farmers must not forget about micronutrients at this time too.

Once crops start to go into the stem extension phase of growth they require a lot of nutrients to keep up with their rapid rate of change. This of course, means the requirement for major nutrients increases but also the micronutrients as well.

The term ‘micro’ doesn’t mean that these are less important but means that the plant requires them in smaller quantities; a deficiency can still cause major problems within the plant.

Long-term trial data has also taught us the importance of getting these micronutrients on at key timings, before any deficiency starts to appear.

A preferable mindset is to think about ensuring sufficiency of supply.

This is where the importance of historic farm data comes into its own, enabling proactive decisions to be made.

Farm data

Tissue-testing is the only way to see what is in the plant at that moment in time and therefore, will show you which micronutrients you will need to apply to keep the crop at optimal levels.

If you don’t want to carry out a tissue test then you could apply a crop-specific multi-nutrient product. These products have the specific nutrients required for those crops and can be used to ‘cover all bases’ if tissue analysis isn’t for you.

Long-term trials show us that applying these micronutrient mixtures gave an average 0.55t/ha yield benefit for winter wheat when applied at T1, which is a 6.7:1 return on investment (ROI) with wheat at €220/t.

An autumn and spring application programme on winter oilseed rape gave an average 0.29t/ha yield benefit across all sites, which is an ROI of 4.6:1 with an oilseed price of €575/t.

You may ask: How do we know what are the key nutrients to include in these two crop specific products? The answer here again lies with research data and knowledge that has been conducted to identify them.

Yara, through its research facilities in Pocklington, York, England, runs a screening process through nutrient-specific trials to prioritise nutrients according to their impact on crop growth and development.

Once these are established then crop-specific products can be formulated to deliver enough quantities of these specific nutrients.

Adding micronutrients

Finally, foliar micronutrient applications this year can play an important role in helping crops offset potential yield loss where nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium rates are being reduced because of high fertiliser prices.

Arguably, adding foliar micronutrients into your crop nutrition programme this year with higher grain prices should not be a difficult choice.

