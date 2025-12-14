Applications open for Tirlán Co-op Shares Issue Scheme

Tirlán Co-operative Society has opened Phase 1 of its Shares Issue Scheme, offering milk suppliers a unique opportunity to strengthen their involvement in the Co-op and shape its future.

This initiative is designed to keep the Society vibrant and ensure active participation across all generations.

Phase 1 runs until January 2, 2026, and five categories are eligible to apply to purchase shares in the Co-operative.

These include:

Existing A1 co-op members who need to top up their shareholding to the minimum 800 shares, which is required for committee membership;

Graduates of the Tirlán Governance Academy and current committee observers who are not yet shareholders;

Milk suppliers under the age of 40 who do not currently have any co-op shareholding;

Individuals who have taken over at least 75% control of a Tirlán milk account;

Part-owners of Tirlán milk accounts who are in a farming partnership with an unrelated co-op shareholder.

If you believe you qualify under any category, contact the Tirlán Co-op Shares Office on (058) 44444 or speak to your Milk Supply Manager for an application pack.

The deadline for Phase 1 applications is January 2, 2026.

Applicants must be named on the milk account and own at least 20% to be eligible to acquire co-op shares.

All applications for co-op membership are subject to the approved of the relevant Tirlán Regional committee and the Tirlán Council.

Don’t miss this chance to invest in your future and play an active role in the direction of your co-op.

Whether you are starting out or building on years of experience, now is the time to get involved.