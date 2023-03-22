A Co. Antrim-based agricultural contractor has been fined following the death of an employee who was operating a tractor and manure spreader on farmland in Islandmagee.

William Patton Agricultural Contractor Ltd. was today (Wednesday, March 22) fined £1,000 by the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) for failing to ensure the safety of all employees by not maintaining the brakes of the manure spreader.

The company was found to have breached Article 4(1) of the Health and Safety at Work (Northern Ireland) Order 1978 resulting in the death of the worker on September 15, 2021.

Head of HSENI’s major investigation team Kyle Carrick said that poorly maintained and ineffective brakes have resulted in a number of fatalities and serious injuries within the agriculture sector.

Advertisement

“In addition to being a legal requirement, ensuring braking systems are maintained and working properly is essential in protecting everyone who work or live on our farms,” he said.

“In this particular case, the absence of effective braking to the manure spreader meant the operator would not have been able to operate the tractor and manure spreader safely, particularly when travelling on sloping ground.”

The HSENI said its investigation established that the tractor and manure spreader owned by the company was being operated by an employee on a steep grass field with the hydraulic brakes of the manure spreader not connected to the tractor.

It was found that the brakes of the manure spreader had not been maintained in good working order to the extent that, even if they had been connected to the tractor, they would not have provided effective braking.