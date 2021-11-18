Today is European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) and to mark this occasion, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is commencing a series of webinars and educational podcasts under the theme of ‘Sustainability for the Future’.

EEAD coincides with the start of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which takes place from November 18-24.

The first webinar in the series will take place this evening (Thursday, November 18) when Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue launches the DAFM’s Animal Health and Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week.

This evening’s online webinar will provide an overview of the connection between antibiotic usage and animal health, with perspectives from farmers, vets, doctors and researchers.

Professor Martin Cormican from NUI Galway; Dr Nuala O’ Connor; James Russell from the British Veterinary Association; farmer, John Hanrahan; and vet, Mike Burke will discuss antimicrobial resistance in the midst of Covid-19 – challenges at a hospital and community level, and how agriculture is leading the way in responsible antimicrobial use, and sustainable antibiotic usage in pig production.

Aims of the week

The two primary aims of Animal Health and Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week, according to the DAFM, are to raise awareness within the agri-food industry of:

The importance of optimal animal health in the prompt detection of exotic disease outbreaks so that they can be brought under control quickly;

The threat to public and animal health of antimicrobial resistance, and the importance of prudent antimicrobial use.

Week of webinars

On Monday, November 22, a webinar entitled ‘One Health focussing on zoonoses’ will take place and will describe the latest trends in important zoonotic diseases. It will include speakers from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the UK, the Health Service Executive (HSE), University College Dublin (UCD) and the Irish veterinary community.

‘Herd health, highlighting the importance of proactive herd health planning in maximising health and minimising anti-microbial usage’ is the title of a webinar that takes place on Tuesday, November 23.

The webinar will present a variety of views on herd health from a Nuffield farming scholar, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, Animal Health Ireland and the DAFM.

The final webinar takes place on Wednesday, November 24, on the topic of ‘Emerging disease threats’.

Foot and mouth disease, bluetongue virus, low pathogenic avian influenza and antimicrobial resistance are just some of the topics that will be discussed with speakers from Harper Adams University, UCD, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of Northern Ireland, and Animal Health Ireland,

A number of podcasts will also take place over the course of the week involving veterinary inspectors from the DAFM.

To register for this evening’s event, click here

For more information on all events, click here