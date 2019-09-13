‘All the air power you need’: Applied to showcase new compressor at ‘Ploughing’

Applied – the Offaly-based manufacturer of blasting machines and air compressors – will show its Applied Varimount 350 PTO Compressor and range of blast machines at next week’s National Ploughing Championships (September 17-19).

The Applied Varimount 350 PTO Compressor – as its model designation suggests – has an impressive air output of 350ft³/minute and can be mounted on either the rear or front PTO of a tractor.

Applied knows all about compressed air. The company has been designing and manufacturing blasting machines that require enormous volumes of compressed air for over a decade, so it has had a head start when it set out to design a PTO compressor.

And, last year, after four years in development, the company launched the Applied Varimount 350 PTO Compressor.

Flexibility; check

Unlike other mobile compressors on the market, Applied’s VariMount 350 is designed to be powered from either the front or rear PTO of your tractor.

This eliminates the challenges of towing a bulky, portable, diesel-powered air compressor behind your tractor. In addition, because the VariMount 350 shares your tractor’s engine, it means your diesel costs and emissions are immediately halved.

Are you currently spreading slurry with an umbilical system and need to blow out the slurry line? Or perhaps you need to clear debris from a combine harvester before it leaves the field? With the VariMount 350 mounted on your tractor, you’ve got all the air power you need to complete any task.

Back in the farmyard, attach an Applied Blasting Machine to the VariMount 350 and you’ve got the blasting power to clean and restore old tanks or rusty farm machinery.

And it’s not just the agri industry which benefits from the versatile VariMount 350; its useage potential extends to building contractors, fabricators, and serious hobbyists.

Engineered and built In Ireland

Given the engineering expertise behind this machine, it’s not surprising that the company has patented the innovative design of the VariMount 350.

Its custom features include the Applied MAGNUM air end, incorporating its own gearbox and built to produce an impressive 350ft³/minute .

Then there’s the patented pneumatic control system, because Irish weather and electronics don’t mix. The company has designed the oil cooler fan to the highest specification to keep the compressor oil temperature regulated for continuous operation plus minimal downtime.

And, finally, it’s designed and manufactured in Birr, Co. Offaly.

