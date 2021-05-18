There is confidence in the EU that climate targets set for agriculture will be met by the industry – because achieving these targets is not optional.

This is according to Pierre Bascou, director for sustainability and income support, DG Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, who spoke from Brussels today (Tuesday, May 18) at the virtual launch of Teagasc’s Signpost Programme.

Bascou said that the “unique” programme will be watched very closely at EU level as it progresses over the next five years.

Climate targets for agriculture

He said that the series of EU climate targets that have been set are very ambitious, but achievable.

In this “endeavour”, the agriculture sector, as part of the overall food system, has an “essential and specific role to play”, as the Farm to Fork strategy outlines.

The European Green Deal is the plan to make the EU’s economy sustainable. It is believed this can be achieved, by “turning climate and environmental challenges into opportunities, and making the transition just and inclusive for all”.

Under this, the Farm to Fork strategy seeks to: reduce the use and risk of chemical and more hazardous pesticides by 50%; reduce the sale of antimicrobials for farmed animals and in aquaculture by 50%; and achieve 25% of total EU farmland being used for organic farming by 2030.

Bascou said that the Signpost Programme is important “because it can help in reducing the environmental impact of the farming sector, [and] also offer important economic opportunities for farmers”.

No similar initiatives in member states

He said he is not aware of any similar initiatives in other members states – and that it is “quite unique in the way it is designed”, for a number of reasons.

Those reasons include that it is based on a collaborative approach across all players in the industry, as changes need to be introduced in the “whole food system”, and this is because the “problems do not lie just with the production system”.

He also said that the demonstration farms in this programme act as an incentive for other farmers, as they “facilitate the adoption of new technologies and practices”, and that they also raise awareness of the impact these practices have in an industry that has variables, such as climatic conditions.

He added that the idea of using demonstration farms helps to tailor best practices in specific areas and specific conditions, which helps to address “the needs of all farmers”.

Climate challenges are mounting

Also speaking the launch was Bord Bia’s Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance director Deirdre Ryan, who acknowledged that “the challenges are very difficult and there needs to be more done across the supply chain – I think everybody needs to do more”.

However, she added that majority of emissions are “in farm gate, so that is an area we do really need to focus attention”.

“The environmental and indeed market challenges are mounting so decreasing our environmental footprint is critical,” Ryan said.

“We export 90% of what we produce and that’s built on our reputation – that reputation is about our natural advantages, our grass-based systems, our commitment to sustainability and high-quality foods, so it’s really critical for us.”

Ryan said that there has been “some undue criticism” of Origin Green, “despite the progress made by our 54,000 farmer members and 300 companies”.

Ryan feels that sustainability is an “opportunity to differentiate” – that those involved in sustainability initiatives have a competitive advantage.

Competitive advantage

“Consumers are really hoping to play their part and try to make environmentally-friendly decisions; to be corporately responsible; and wanting to know where their food comes from, how it’s made,” she continued.

“There is a very good reputation of Irish food and when we compare ourselves internationally, we are doing quite well in terms of our grass-based systems and sustainability improvements and we are recognised for that.

“We have a recent buyer study that had 89% recognition of Ireland as a sustainable source of produce, so we really need to live up to that reputation and continue to provide evidence to show that we are.”

She added that success of the Signpost Programme will be in the reduction in emissions – “and that we really are able to protect and build our reputation in international markets”.