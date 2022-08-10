The timing of insemination is crucial for the financial success of any dairy farm, yet it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect heats.

There are several reasons for this: High-performing cows show fewer and fewer signs of oestrus, and these are often hard to recognize through visual observation.

More than 70% of the animals show heat signs during night-time and therefore 24/7 monitoring of the herd is essential to determine the onset of heat. With increasing herd sizes, difficulties arise due to the large number of cows and the limited time available for heat detection.

However, with the proven smaXtec health system farmers can be steps ahead, through early detection.

Thanks to the unique position of the bolus and its direct measurement method, the system provides you with most precise data from inside the cow:

Inner body temperature;

Drinking behaviour;

Rumination;

Activity.

You receive accurate insights into the health, reproduction and feeding status of your animals, enabling you to improve your farm’s success, while reducing cost and workload.

Other benefits of smaXtec are listed below

Detect oestrus early and inseminate your animals at the right moment

The reliable heat detection by smaXtec is based on the recognition of characteristic parameters that indicate oestrus, such as changes in movement patterns or rumination.

These typical behavioural changes often only occur for a short period of time, but thanks to continuous monitoring, you detect the slightest oestrus signs. In this way, smaXtec allows you to achieve significantly better reproduction figures.

Financial advantage

Using smaXtec, you receive animal-specific information around the clock and that pays off: Customers confirm that thanks to the system, a higher fertility rate and a shorter calving interval are ensured. smaXtec customers are able to see a reduction of days open in their herd of up to 25%, achieve less days open and reduce the age at first calving significantly.

Optimised herd fertility

The smaXtec system enables farmers to identify animals with fertility problems rapidly. This way you can intervene at an early stage and treat them accordingly. This way the cow gets back in calf much quicker, saving time and money once again.

Abort detection

The new feature abort detection was recently added to the smaXtec system and detects pregnant animals with a conspicuous, oestrus-like cycle. These cows are placed on a list for renewed pregnancy checks to avoid cows with undetected pregnancy loss to fall out of their lactation rhythm.

Through early abort detection, you can get your cows in-calf again sooner.

Reduced workload

Visual oestrus detection requires many factors to be considered and is very time-consuming. The herd should be observed four times daily for at least 15 minutes in the resting phase to achieve the best results. This takes up a lot of farmers’ time that is needed elsewhere.

With the smaXtec system, visual observation by the farmer is no longer necessary as the smaXtec system sends a notification to your smartphone or PC as soon as cows show oestrus signs at the right stage of the cycle.

The certainty of not missing a heat

If farmers observe their cows visually, it can often lead to undetected heats as due to genetics and feeding, cows show only brief heat symptoms. Especially in the summer months, significant signs of oestrus can often be observed only at night. During the day the cows are usually too hot to move very much.

Thanks to very accurate detection, smaXtec provides you with the certainty of not missing heats and thus ensures your animals can be inseminated at just the right moment. As every missed heat is a cost factor, it is essential to inseminate your cows at the right time. This way you are able to optimise your reproduction figures and ensure stable milk production.

How does it work?

The smaXtec system not only detects the heat conditions of your animals but also determines the optimal insemination time. The insemination window consists of several phases and is displayed in the smaXtec system once the system has correctly calculated the time frame, enabling maximum insemination success.

The unique smaXtec bolus technology is much more than a regular heat detection system. Thanks to the unique position of the smaXtec bolus and direct measurement of inner body temperature, drinking behaviour, rumination and activity, the system provides unrivalled data from inside the cow. This allows for the best possible monitoring of herd health and reproduction, enabling you to improve your farm’s success.

Contact smaXtec and implement the unrivalled smaXtec system on your farm and start improving your key performance indicators today.

Click here, to learn more about the smaXtec system; here to read success stories of smaXtec customers from all over the world here; and here, to watch the latest testimonial video.