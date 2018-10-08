ABP opens Angus Youth Challenge for more entries

One of Northern Ireland’s leading meat processors, ABP, is calling for new entries to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

This is a skills-based competition offering a host of opportunities for teenagers to develop skills and knowledge of the agri-food industry from farm to fork, in a fun and challenging way.

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge reaches out to young people with an interest in agri-food production at a key stage in their education,” explained George Mullan, managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland.

The enthusiasm of those who have already taken part in the challenge has been fantastic.

“We’re now looking for more entries from groups of 14 to 16 year olds who can showcase their knowledge and demonstrate a strong interest in agri-food production by representing their school, club or community with pride.”

Entry is by short video, followed by a shortlisting interview to reach the semi-final. Semi-finalists will compete at a national heat in March 2019 in front of an independent judging panel of industry experts and the media.

The teams that make the final stage will be awarded five Aberdeen Angus calves each at a high-profile, public prize-giving ceremony during the 2019 Balmoral Show.

They will then go on to rear their calves through to finishing and fully benefit from the net profit at sale of the calves to ABP during an 18-month programme with ABP. An additional £1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the overall winning school/club or group.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is organised in conjunction with the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group.

“Reaching the final of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge means travel; first-hand insights into a leading and award-winning beef processor; building experience for future careers whilst working on exciting projects that support ABP’s quality-beef supply chain,” explained Charles Smith, general manager of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group.

The 2018 finalists currently participating in the programme are pupils representing Belfast Royal Academy, Enniskillen Royal Grammar, Rainey Endowed Magherafelt and St. Louis Grammar Ballymena.

Entrants do not have to live on a farm to take part. Closing date is 12:00pm on November 30, 2018.

Interested parties should contact Arthur Callaghan, ABP by phone at: 0044-788-448-3929 or by email at: [email protected].

To enter click here

You can also find us on Facebook: #ABPAngusYouth.