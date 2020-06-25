‘A replacement for REPS needs to be designed around the weather – not the calendar’- IFol

“What’s included in the Programme for Government with regard to the agri-food sector is very light on detail, specifics and timelines.” That’s according to the Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFoI).

It says that it is “decidedly underwhelmed” by the contents of the proposed document.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “As with most programmes our reaction could fall under either of two headings – what’s included and what’s not included.

He continued: “An appropriate replacement for the Rural Environmental Protection Scheme [REPS] is welcome and necessary for farming, but only if it’s designed around the weather – not the calendar.

IFoI stance

“The proposal by the Green Party to ‘ban’ live exports prior to entering talks on government formation was very concerning. The IFoI does not buy the alternative wording in the document; it amounts to much the same thing.”

According to the IFol, the Programme for Government “lacks any commitment to maintaining and supporting the family farm model in rural Ireland”.

Advertisement

The spokesperson explained:

There is no commitment in the Programme for Government to address some of the major challenges facing the industry.

Such challenges, says the organisation, include the need to “dismantle the cartel in the beef sector, introduce fair trading practices for primary producers and stop the widespread mis-labelling of foreign produce”.

The IFol says that the Mercosur deal “simply continues the destruction of the Amazonian rain forests – to facilitate beef production that don’t meet our standards”. The body says that Irish farmers “produce a superior product with much less impact on the environment”.

The spokesperson said: “Surely if the Green Party is to be part of the next government, government policy must be to veto this deal.”