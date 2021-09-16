A varied assortment of innovative agri-tech and agri-engineering products – including a box that can grow a field and a smart rumen-monitoring system – were awarded at this year’s annual Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards, in association with the National Ploughing Association.

A total of 14 category winners have been announced this year with the top prize going to a novel seaweed-based crop biostimulant from marine biotech company, Brandon Bioscience, in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

In collaboration with the traditional fertiliser manufacturer Target Fertilisers, the company’s winning entry is an innovative new biostimulant product using extracts from common brown seaweed that has the potential to reduce chemical nitrogen input on farms by up to 20%.

Best start-up

The best overall start-up award went to Jennifer and Kevin Corley, founders of EquiTrace, which is an app that works with a horse’s microchip to identify, locate and track individual animals as they move.

The app also records animal temperature and health records when used with a Merck Bio-Thermo chip and scanner.

For the second year in a row, the 2021 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), took place online, with shortlisted innovators pitching their pioneering designs to a virtual judging panel over the course of two days.

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena traditionally showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships.

This year’s competition was once again moved fully online due to the cancellation of the event as a result of the pandemic.

The overall and best start-up receive €5,000 each, and winners are automatically eligible to exhibit in the ‘2021 Winners Enclosure Section’ at the Innovation Arena in 2022.

More than 50 entries were received for this year’s awards competition with 28 selected for virtual pitching.

Advertisement

The 14 award category winners are:

Overall Winner (Established company) and Sustainable Agriculture Award : Brandon BioScience, Kerry;

: Brandon BioScience, Kerry; Overall Winner (Start-up company) and Vet Technology Award : EquiTrace, Kildare;

: EquiTrace, Kildare; Agricultural Engingeering Award and ACE Agritech Centre of Excellence Award : Samco Agricultural, Limerick;

: Samco Agricultural, Limerick; Agritech Start-up Award : ApisProtect, Cork;

: ApisProtect, Cork; Agritech Established Company Award : Alltech, Meath;

: Alltech, Meath; Agri-safety Award : Calving Assist, Tipperary;

: Calving Assist, Tipperary; One to Watch Award : SlurryQuip, Down;

: SlurryQuip, Down; Young Innovator of the Year : Carbon Harvesters, Dublin;

: Carbon Harvesters, Dublin; Ifac Best Newcomer Award : Moonsyst International, Cork;

: Moonsyst International, Cork; On Farm Innovation Award – Alfie Cox Founder’s Perpeptual Trophy : Crushmate, Laois;

: Crushmate, Laois; UCD Lyons Agritech Award: FodderBox, Cork.

Announcing the winners this week, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said:

“In line with government policy on climate action, the positive impacts that Irish innovation can have on future global agriculture, particularly in relation to environmental, sustainability and digitalisation solutions, are inspiring.”

CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy said:

“The strong themes emerging from this year’s Innovation Arena Award entries are a focus on farm efficiency and a concentration on how to protect our natural resources.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen growing trends towards digitalisation of the sector, with increased capacity for capturing more data, interpreting it and using these insights for decision-making.

“The uptake of such technologies on the farm will have significant benefits generating efficiency and sustainability in food production.”

National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh said:

“Innovation has been a key factor of the National Ploughing Championships since its establishment 90 years ago in 1931, as it has grown and evolved over the years to become the epic event it now is.

“Agriculture is deeply rooted in Irish culture and is a vital factor in rural Ireland’s economic growth. Over the years the Innovation Arena at Ploughing has seen some of the most cutting-edge technologies and brilliant pioneering ideas and this year is no exception, with previous winners going on to experience tremendous success in business both in Ireland and on the global stage.”

Download Our Free App