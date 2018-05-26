7 reasons why you should use an injection to worm your dairy cows

The use of injectable versus pour-on worm treatments is a subject for much debate on Irish dairy farms. And with many farmers now looking at dosing options, as cattle are out to grass, it’s a good time to look at the benefits of injectable treatments.

1. Every animal has got the correct dose

At first, dosing with a pour-on might seem convenient, but you can never be as certain as with an injection that each animal has received the correct dose.

Other animals can lick or rub off a pour-on and rain may also wash off pour-on products. Plus, if the animal has a dirty or thick hide, the treatment is less likely to have been fully absorbed.

With injectable treatments, such as Eprecis Injection, there is no need to have the cow’s back clean and free from dirt at the time of treatment.

2. Maximum treatment from the dose

It can take farmers up to 48 hours a year to dose cattle.

Why do this non-inspiring, slow job using a pour-on treatment, as you can never be sure that animals are getting the maximum treatment from the dose.

Eprecis Injection has increased bioavailbility, with 89% of the product entering the animal’s circulatory system as opposed to just 17% for pour-on products.

3. Be in with a chance to win a cattle weighing scales

Interchem has an exciting competition for farmers who purchase an Eprecis herd pack to be in with a chance to win a cattle weighing scales valued at €1,600.

The cattle weighing scales is a perfect prize to sit along with Eprecis, to ensure farmers have administered the correct dose rate.

Farmers can enter the competition by returning the entry postcard. Ask at your local veterinary or farm co-op / merchant supplier about the Eprecis Cattle Weigh Scales Competition. A receipt of purchase is required to redeem the competition prize and only one entry is allowed per farmer.

Advertisement

4. No need to worry about the weather

Another advantage of using injections is that cattle can be dosed even when it’s raining, so there’s no need to worry about the weather.

There’s no problem with rain washing off Eprecis Injection and it is the ideal solution for dosing dairy cows in a country where, Met Eireann says, it rains up to 225 days a year.

You never have to alter your plans. You can plan your date for dosing, even if the weather forecasts rain and wind.

This means that you can be sure that you’re dosing effectively. Effective dosing ensures that you maximise the treatment for killing the worm burden (internal and external parasites).

5. Accuracy

Working out exact dosing rates for different weights can be annoying. Eprecis Injection is a far more precise and accurate dose, which is simply 1ml/100kg of bodyweight.

6. Quick results

Why wait for results? Treatments with Eprecis injection work faster than a pour-on; it takes just two days to work as opposed to four days for pour-on products.

7. Be more efficient

Using Eprecis can also allow farmers to become efficient, freeing them up to get on with other important jobs on the farm.

Eprecis won an innovation award at the National Millstreet Dairy Show in 2016. This award recognises a new product which has revolutionised an aspect of dairy farming.

Mayo farmer Ronan Joyce milks 125 Jersey cross cows and uses Eprecis due to it’s reliability, exact amount and that it can be administered in any weather.

The zero milk withdrawal is a huge benefit to Ronan, as not withholding milk is worth between €8-9/cow/day.

About Eprecis Injection

Eprecis Injection is the only injectable endectocide for the treatment of internal and external parasites in dairy and beef animals. It also has a zero milk withhold period.

Eprinomectin is the active ingredient for the control or treatment of parasites including lungworms, stomach worms, mites and lice. Eprecis is available in 250ml bottles and 100ml bottles. Click here for more information on Eprecis