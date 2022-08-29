The first major farm walk of Teagasc’s recently launched DairyBeef 500 Campaign will take place next Thursday, September 8, in Co. Waterford.

Host farmer Richard Long, who carries approximately 100 animals to beef each year – a mixture of early-maturing and continentals from the dairy herd – will outline the changes that have been witnessed on his farm since the spring of 2019 when he first joined the Teagasc Green Acres Programme, the predecessor to the Dairy Beef 500 Campaign.

1. Improving genetics of dairy-beef

Richard has been purchasing calves off his brothers Mike and Liam, who operate a standalone dairy farm across the border in Co. Tipperary, for the past number of years.

The close relationship between dairy and beef producer has allowed for more joined up thinking to occur when it comes to the genetics at play; allowing for an animal of improved beef merit to be produced, without having negative consequences on the dairy herd’s reproductive performance.

Calves from the third year of this breeding policy have taken residency on the farm this spring and are sired by Angus, Aubrac, Belgian Blue, Charolais and Hereford sires. The bull team is positive on carcass weight and conformation, while providing relatively easy calving and short gestation.

Those who attend the open day will get to see how the progeny of these beef bulls are performing and how additional carcass weight and conformation can be achieved when a positive and proactive approach to dairy-beef breeding is implemented to create a win-win scenario for both dairy and beef farms.

2. Reducing the age of slaughter

At the commencement of the Teagasc Green Acres Programme, an evaluation of Richard’s system was completed to identify the strengths that already existed, but more importantly to identify any areas of underperformance.

The first area that warranted consideration was animal performance, specifically the carcass weights being achieved at slaughter. Over the duration of the programme, a target was set to improve the carcass weights achieved by both steers and heifers by 20kg, while also aiming for a conformation grade increase of one.

The steps taken to achieve and surpass this target by 10kg will be outlined on the day, while contributing to an average reduction in slaughter age of 2.5 months for steers and heifers.

3. Putting in place excellent grazing infrastructure

Richard has installed an extensive series of roadways throughout his farm and has established an excellent paddock system, which makes moving stock from paddock to paddock and back to the yard for dosing and drafting much easier.

This was a critical aspect for Richard, who needs to keep the operation of the beef farm as labour efficient as possible to coincide with off-farm work commitments.

His plan in terms of improving soil fertility will also be discussed, with a particular focus on lime applications and how bringing soils to optimum pH can improve overall grassland productivity.

4. Prioritising health

By purchasing all animals from one farm, Richard has been able to hold a relative firm hold on the health of his animals from the day they arrive right through to slaughter. This arrangement ensures that Richard is able to source a healthy calf that will perform on his farm when the correct management practices of nutrition, health and animal husbandry are implemented.

By ensuring calves have received adequate volumes of colostrum on their parent farm, it also means that disease challenges during the calf rearing stage on Richard’s farm are minimised; thus allowing the mortality rates to be minimised, with the rolling year-on-year average running below the targeted 2%.

Along with the importance of purchasing healthy calves from a trusted source, the benefits of herd health planning and vaccination programmes will also be outlined.

5. Meeting the climate action challenges

Irish agriculture is facing the prospect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 as part of the Climate Action Plan. Dr Seamus Kearney from Teagasc’s Signpost Farm Programme will discuss how the changes Richard has made in recent years has impacted his farm’s footprint, while also outlining practical steps farmers can take to reduce gaseous emissions at farm level.

When and where: An open day will take place on Richard Long’s farm just outside Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford (Eircode: E91 VH67) on September 8, at 3:00p.m. All are welcome.

About the Dairy Beef 500 Campaign

Given the large increase in the dairy herd in recent years and the resulting number of beef calves that will be reared to slaughter stage in Ireland over the coming years, Teagasc has launched the Dairy Beef 500 Campaign.

This campaign will incorporate a number of dairy-beef initiatives including: demonstration farms located nationwide, a stand-alone demo farm unit in Co. Tipperary called Ballyvadin farm, a large emphasis on knowledge transfer with a particular focus on discussion groups along with new dedicated dairy beef courses for farmers and a supporting research and education programme supported by weekly communication outputs.

To find out more information or to book a ticket for this exciting open day, click here.

Booking is not essential but is highly recommended.