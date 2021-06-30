In 1988, Tipperary native Pat Morrissey took his first steps onto the Cashel Blue cheese farm and 33 years later, he can be still found here managing the well-known enterprise.

Founded by Louis and Jane Grubb back in the early 1980s, Cashel Blue in Co. Tipperary has gone from strength to strength with the end goal of creating a farmhouse cheese that “truly represents the outstanding quality of Tipperary grass-fed milk”.

Speaking about first joining the Cashel Blue setup, Pat said: “When I first came here to Cashel Blue, it was in its infancy.

“Louis and Jane had just started up the business and had just bought a substantial amount of heifers from the north to get the herd going here.

“However, Louis wasn’t able to put on his wellies as well as going back and then making the cheese in the plant, so he then decided that he would hire a farm manager.

“So when I joined, there was a good foundation in place when I started. There was a good herd of cows here but because I came from a pedigree background, I decided to progress the farm further and go down the pedigree route.

“As it stands now, it is a full pedigree herd of 155 Friesian cows. We breed all our own stock, so we don’t buy in any replacements and sell all our own bull calves, except for a few we keep and sell as breeding bulls.”

‘Going down the winter milk route at Cashel Blue’

Having noticed that there wasn’t a big volume of winter milk around the area, Pat thought this would be a viable option for Cashel Blue to consider.

He added: “We noticed that there wasn’t a big volume of winter milk being produced so we decided we would take a stab at it.

“There is a very good demand for winter milk but it’s not as widely available to be purchased in from local farmers and that’s why we are concentrating more on the winter milk production here on our own farm.

“Because of the demand, we knew we would have to keep a good strong herd of cows for the winter, which sees us calve down 80% during autumn and 20% in the springtime.

“This meant we had to spend money to improve our housing facilities as the existing ones didn’t suit a winter milking system.” Milking parlour on the Cashel Blue farm

‘Very simple and easy to use’

Speaking about how the Herdwatch app has made life so much easier for Pat on the farm, he said: “It’s been such a useful and easy-to-use app that I have recommended it to other farmers.

“I know of two people who I showed the app to that have joined since, and they have fine big dairy herds and they are very happy with it.

“I first came to hear about Herdwatch in 2014 at the National Ploughing Championships, where I happened to go into the stand and I became fascinated and intrigued with it.

“I’d label myself as a mature gentleman, so computers and things like that wouldn’t be my strong suit, but when I saw the Herdwatch app and started using it, I came to realise how easy it was to use.

Advertisement

“I actually signed up that day at the National Ploughing Championships and have been an avid user ever since.

“It’s very easy to manage and one feature I find great is the registering of calves because I do all the night-time calving here, and if I have 15/16 cows calving in one night – which has happened – I can tag the calf, register the calf, and even if I don’t have internet, it will save it and send it off once I have an internet connection again.

“What else is great, is I don’t make mistakes with it – because it won’t let me.

“We also have a lot of farm inspections, as you would imagine with the cheese plant, and I find the Herdwatch app very useful at this time and it makes, what can be a stressful day less stressful with the help of the app.”

‘Milk recording tool a great addition’

Pat said that the newly-built in milk recording tool is very useful and will be a big help in making culling decisions on the farm.

He explained: “I have noticed a couple of new features to the Herdwatch app and the milk recording one I find is a great addition.

“I have every bit of information about each individual cow that I need at the ready, on my phone.

“Keeping the herd’s somatic cell count (SCC) low is a priority for us here on the farm and thankfully it is.

“The Herdwatch app is a big help to me in identifying any problem cows that have a high SCC and to be able to cull them then.

“Information on bulls is also easy to access on the app. I was actually selling a bull recently and the farmer buying the bull off me said ‘what age is he?’, and rather than having to run in for a book and go find the information on the bull, I was able to pull out my phone and access that information on the Herdwatch app.

“It’s just so easy to access information with the app,” Pat concluded.

Download Herdwatch Now

Herdwatch is used by over 15,000 farmers in Ireland and the UK and saves farmers an average of three hours per week on paperwork.

The Herdwatch app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store. A free plan is available for all farmers, with yearly PRO memberships starting at €79 (+VAT).

For more information, visit: www.herdwatch.com.

To download the Herdwatch app click here.