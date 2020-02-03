3 sibling sheep give birth to 11 lambs in 3 hours on Cork farm

A farming family in Co. Cork received a bumper surprise on Sunday morning, February 2, when three of their ewes – that happen to be triplets – gave birth to an accumulative total of 11 lambs within three hours of each other.

Speaking to AgriLand, Sarah Holland expressed her amazement at the bumper crop of lambs.

She explained that the three Rouge ewes – that happen to be triplet sisters – were scanned “a couple of months back”.

“At 7:00am on Sunday morning, we checked the ewes and saw the one expecting five lambs was a bit uncomfortable.

At about 7:15am, the first lamb arrived – then came the second, the third, the fourth and finally, the fifth.

Continuing, Sarah explained: “About 20 minutes after they were born, we looked in the next pen and the ewe’s sister was starting to lamb. She gave birth to triplets.

“About an hour later, the third sister ewe then gave birth to another set of triplets.

“In the batch of five, there were four ewes and one ram, and the two triplets have two ewes and one ram in each.

Between 7:00am and 10:00am yesterday morning, there were 11 lambs born out of three sisters.

Sarah explained that lambing has just begun recently on their farm in Cork and said: “For 11 lambs to come from three ewes – albeit sister sheep – in one day was a massive boost to ourselves; it was such an accomplishment.

“During the last six to eight weeks, we have been spending a lot of time with them, minding them and feeding ration to the three ewes because we knew the lambs would take a lot of energy from them.”

Concluding, Sarah noted that all 11 lambs are healthy and well and lambing is now in full swing on the farm.