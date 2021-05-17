Teagasc has made two appointments to its Signpost team ahead of the official launch of the new flagship programme.

The new Signpost Programme – Farmers for Climate Action, will be launched tomorrow Tuesday, May 18.

The agricultural authority notes that the Signpost Programme team “will work with farmers, and the partner organisations, to prompt climate action by all Irish farmers”.

Dr. Tom O’Dwyer was appointed as head of the Signpost Programme in the autumn of 2020, having previously headed up the Dairy Knowledge Transfer Department in Teagasc.

Two new appointments have been made, and he is joined on the Signpost Programme team by Dr. Siobhan Kavanagh and Dr. Seamus Kearney.

Siobhán Kavanagh is the new Signpost Programme communications and engagement specialist, while Seamus Kearney is taking the role of training and development specialist.

Siobhan has been regional advisory manager for Teagasc in counties Waterford and Kilkenny since 2018, and prior to that in Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford.

She previously worked as an animal nutrition specialist with Teagasc.

Seamus was a dairy business and technology advisor, working with farmer clients in county Waterford. He has worked with dairy farmers in Waterford and Cavan over the past 25 years.

The Signpost Programme is a collaborative partnership of farmers, industry and state agencies, working together for climate action.

According to Teagasc, the Signpost Programme “will encourage and demonstrate to farmers how to achieve early progress in reducing gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture, while also improving water quality, maintaining and improving biodiversity and creating more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises”.