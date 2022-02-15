Eric Jennings farms with his wife in Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Together they farm approximately 58 British Friesian dairy cows and 44 calves, producing an average yield of 5,500L/year.

The Jennings, who have been farming for 30 years, know what it is like to experience hardship on a farm. Based on their past experiences, they understand the value of placing a lot of importance on calf health to ensure that their calves have the best start in life.

Sam Sweetnam from Inform Nutrition recently met with Eric to discuss his use of Milkshake on the farm. Before using Milkshake, Eric had many issues with scouring calves on farm and was using a lot of electrolytes in order to try and combat this issue. Eric Jennings and Sam Sweetnam

Since switching to Milkshake over 15 years ago Eric has had no issues of nutritional diarrhoea on farm and it has really taken the hardship out of calf rearing. Eric and his wife both agree that they wouldn’t rear a calf without it.

From using Milkshake for many years Eric states that you can “see the difference and shine in the calves’ coats from day one of feed”.

Milkshake additive

Milkshake is an additive for milk or milk replacer, to support the health of the calf and aid the digestion of milk through increased immunity and digestive enzyme activity in the calf.

It is equipped with extra minerals, trace elements and anti-diarrhoea factors which boost the gut health of the calf and improves growth rates.

Sam Sweetnam added that:

“The Milkshake range naturally supports the reduction of nutritional diarrhoea in calves. As calf rearing is a particularly stressful time of year on farms, it is important to have a great product that farmers can rely on to assist with calf health.”

