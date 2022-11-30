The importance of good transition cow management is often overlooked in seasonal calving systems.

In reality, getting the management of transition cows right first time in spring-calving system is even more important than for the intensive, high production all year -round calving herds.

In seasonal systems the decisions you make regarding transition will influence herd performance for an entire production cycle and beyond.

Colostrum quality, the incidence of metabolic diseases, lameness rates, milk production, reproductive performance and empty rate will all be affected by transition management.

With so many cows calving within such a small window you only get one chance to get it right. The transition period only accounts for around 20% of the whole production cycle but affects performance in the other 80%.

This article highlights areas where focus is required to achieve a smooth transition.

1. Plan ahead

Look at the cows at least one month before dry-off and identify the cows that require additional concentrate feeding to achieve the correct body condition score (BCS) at dry-off.

With over-conditioned cows, holding condition is more important than trying to get condition off cows. With careful management around transition, body reserves can be turned into milk.

2. Forage

Dry cows will require a forage that controls energy and potassium intake to reduce risk of hypocalcemia. Make sure you have a plan for producing the ideal forage.

Getting the forage analysed for energy, protein and minerals will allow you to identify the type of supplementation required. The addition of chopped straw to the diet can help control energy and potassium intake.

3. No lame cows claving

Target having zero lame cows calving down. All cows need to be trimmed at dry-off. Cows showing signs of lameness in late lactation need to be corrected immediately and rechecked after two weeks if they are to recover before calving.

The key to recovery is correct therapeutic trimming and rest, so consider drying-off lame cows or keeping them close to the milking barn.

4. Monitor SCC

Run individual somatic cell counts (SCC) for two consecutive tests prior to dry-off to identify cows which are eligible for non-antibiotic dry cow therapy.

Observe strict hygiene practices during the dry-off procedure to prevent the introduction of bacteria into the udder.

5. Hypocalcaemia prevention

Decide on what hypocalcaemia prevention approach will be most effective. Herd performance can be improved by preventing ‘hidden’ sub-clinical as well as clinical hypocalcaemia.

Options include calcium binding products which are effective regardless of forage mineral levels, negative DCAD products which require an in-depth understanding of forage mineral levels and constant monitoring of urine pH and lastly a low potassium and calcium, high magnesium approach which requires the feeding of a highly soluble source.

Based on recent feed and forage analysis ask your nutritionist to formulate a complimentary mineral supplement containing Zinpro Performance Minerals which will improve transition cow health, colostrum quality and future lactation performance.

6. Hygiene

Assisted calvings should be carried out in a clean and hygienic manner using sanitised equipment to avoid creating uterine infections.

7. First milking

The first milking should be carried out as soon as possible after calving to maximise colostrum quality. Pay special attention to the cleanliness of the udder, teats, and equipment as contamination of colostrum can reduce its efficacy.

8. Space

Do not over crowd fresh cows at the feed fence or in the stalls. Aim for one stall/cow and at least 75cm of feed space. Providing adequate drinking space is also important.

9. Mineral supplement

Continue feeding a mineral supplement containing Zinpro Performance Minerals right the way up to insemination. Cows fed Zinpro Performance Minerals achieve higher pregnancy rates and reduced days from calving to conception.

These are important performance responses and very applicable to the block calving system.

Zinpro Performance Minerals are the only trace minerals where one metal is structurally bonded to one amino acid (1:1) that allows the metal to be efficiently absorbed.

This complex is water soluble, stable and not affected by antagonists, and is uniquely absorbed through the amino acid transporters in the gut. Once in circulation they are metabolised differently from other metal sources allowing the cow to utilise the trace minerals more effectively.

10. Lying

Once cows are at grass, try to protect the time available for lying. In general, grazing herds require 3-4 extra hours to harvest the necessary dry matter intake (DMI) to satisfy appetite, more time moving between the paddock and milking centre and more time stood in the waiting area.

In a large herd where the time available for lying is less than 10 hours, consider grazing and milking cows in two groups.

From a lameness perspective, a smooth, trouble-free transition period will equate to healthier hooves and lower rates of lameness.

Good mobility in grazing cows is essential to reduce weight loss in early lactation and secure extended longevity of the cow.

For more information on Zinpro products, click here.