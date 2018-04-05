Zetor forges ahead into new world markets; where to next?

Zetor is continuing on its drive to push into new markets around the world – as part of a project that kicked off back in 2016.

The next country on the list is Vietnam; there, Zetor has entered into an agreement with an entity known as GOLDMAX.

As a result of this partnership, its tractors were front and centre at last month’s ILDEX exhibition in the city of Ho Chi Minh.

In Vietnam, farming activities are mainly focused on growing rice, coffee, cotton, natural rubber and sugar cane. Nearly 60% of the country’s inhabitants are actively involved in farming, forestry or fishing.

Annually, over 3,000 new tractors are sold in the country – mainly in the 80-100hp bracket.

Advertisement

“The advantage of a complex product offering and Zetor’s good name in Vietnam opened the door to negotiations about cooperation. The first tractors are now being exported to the territory,” explained Robert Harman, director of Zetor India.

“It is a long-term target of the company to strengthen our positions mainly in the markets of western Europe and North America. However, we also pay close attention to other territories – most importantly in: South America; east Africa; near-east and south-east Asia; Australia; and New Zealand,” said Lukas Krejcir, the manufacturer’s finance director.

Zetor did previously export tractors to Vietnam – back in the 1960s and 1970s. During that 20-year period, about 2,000 tractors were deliviered – mostly destined for use in paddy fields. It is now attempting to tap into that legacy.

In other Zetor news, the company recently entered into a major deal with Russian entity Kovrov Electro Mechanical Plant (KEMP) – involving the delivery of 6,000 Forterra tractor ‘sets’ to Russia between now and 2022.

KEMP is also thought to be interested in supplies of skid-units (or pre-assembled component ‘sets’) of other model ranges, as well as engines. The whole deal is said to be worth €550 million.

Key figures

Zetor’s production plants are located in Brno-Lisen in the Czech Republic. The company currently employs 750 people in Brno. 85% of its total production is exported. Just two years ago, Zetor celebrated its 70th anniversary.