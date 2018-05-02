Yogurt recalled due to ‘possible presence of rubber’

As a precautionary measure, Dunnes Stores is recalling a number of batches of its Simply Better Yogurts, due to the possible presence of rubber pieces, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced.

The batches in question relate to 150g tubs of Simply Better Toffee Yogurt and Simply Better Lemon & Lime Yogurt – both with a use-by date of May 12, 2018. The brand’s Raspberry & Pomegranate and Senga Strawberry yogurts with a use-by date of May 17, 2018 have also been recalled.

No other use-by dates are affected by this recall, according to the FSAI.

Dunnes Stores has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought this product to return it to their local Dunnes Stores for a full refund.

As of last month, Dunnes Stores was joint number one alongside Supervalu for having the largest grocery market share nationally with 22.1% of the market each, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Douglas Faughnan, consumer insight director at Kantar Worldpanel, at the time noted: Dunnes Stores is now neck and neck with SuperValu – the first time that SuperValu has returned to the top spot since October 2017 – with both retailers securing a joint market share of 22.1%.”