Yellow weather warning in place for most of the country

Met Eireann has issued another Status Yellow wind warning for Munster, along with counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.

Issued earlier this morning (Thursday January 4), the warning came into effect at 5:00am and will remain in place until 1:00pm this afternoon.

West to south-west winds veering west to north-west with mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph – with gusts of 90kph to 110kph – are expected, along with a risk of coastal flooding on western and southern coasts.

Met Eireann says it will be very windy in many places this morning, but it will be less windy over northern parts and winds will ease everywhere through the afternoon.

It is forecast to be mainly dry in most areas today, with sunny spells and just some scattered showers; but, rain will linger for a time over Ulster – with some sleet as well. Afternoon temperatures will range from 6° to 9°, but it will be colder in the north.

It will be cold tonight with just scattered showers, but rain will develop in the south and south-west – with a risk of snow on hills. Lowest temperatures of -1° to 2° are expected, with frost and ice on untreated surfaces. There will be light to moderate westerly winds generally, but there will be a risk of very strong winds on south coasts.

Tomorrow

It is expected to be bright tomorrow with sunny spells and showers, according to Met Eireann. In the west and north the showers may merge to longer spells of rain. Winds will be mostly light or moderate, but they will be strong and gusty at times on west and south-west coasts. Highest temperatures of 4° to 7° are forecast.