Worrying fertility statistics from herds in the Cavan/Monaghan region

Many dairy herds in the Monaghan/Cavan region are lagging behind when it comes to fertility performance.

Speaking at the recent Ballyhaise open day, Dr. Joe Patton – a Teagasc dairy specialist – presented some eye-opening figures on the fertility performance of 854 herds in the Ballyhaise catchment. The statistics excluded herds supplying <100,000L and/or had incomplete EBI (Economic Breeding Index) data.

Herd replacements

Starting off, Joe explained: “Probably the single most important technology out there on farms – and it’s freely available – is the EBI.

“It’s something we really have to embrace to a large degree and much stronger, perhaps, than we are doing at the moment.”

Although, Joe admitted, farmers in the region are quite good at using high-EBI bulls; the number of heifers born to those AI matings is quite small.

Over those herds last year, there were only nine AI-bred heifers born per 100 cows.

When compared to the Ballyhaise herd and herds in the top 10% for EBI, that’s 23 and 21 fewer calves born to AI matings respectively.

Furthermore, the EBI of dairy heifers born in 2017 remained low (€106) relative to national standards – particularly in relation to fertility traits.

Age of first caving

Continuing he said: “The other figure that jumps out to say there’s progress to be made in this region is the age of first calving.

“Looking at the Cavan/Monaghan region, just under 50% of the heifers calve at the target of two years old.”

Heifers are expensive to rear in any case; but the additional cost of calving at >28-30 months old is huge (close to €400/heifer compared to 24-month calving).

In addition, older heifers have been shown to have poorer lifetime fertility and milk production irrespective of breed or production system.

Table: Milk and fertility performance of Cavan/Monaghan dairy herds in 2017

Six-week calving rate

Another area of interest was the six-week calving rate figures being achieved by the herds in the Cavan/Monaghan region.

The statistics show that the average farmer in the region calved 47% of his/her herd in the first six weeks of the season; those in the top 10% of herds struck 68% and Ballyhaise achieved a 84% six-week calving rate.

Giving round figures, Joe said: “In about four weeks time, the breeding season will start for the herd here at Ballyhaise.

If we start breeding on April 5, 90% of the cows in the herd will have been bred at least once to AI by April 26.

“It is that compactness and the 90% submission rate that makes a huge difference; it really drives the whole pattern.”

Culling and recycling rates

Although the culling rates on the average (23%), Ballyhaise (22%) and top 10% (23%) of herds were similar, Joe outlined that the key difference comes in terms of recycling rate.

“People will tolerate culling 20-24% of the herd. However, the key difference between the average and the high-EBI herds is that the average herd is also recycling almost 20% of the cows. This means that one in five is being culled and one cow in five is taking a holiday.

“There is an inefficiency problem there and that really needs to be addressed. The average farmer is culling 23% and recycling 19% of the herd. If he didn’t hold on to them, his culling rate would be 39%.

Farmers are disguising the problem by holding on to cows at farm level and that’s something that really needs to be addressed.