Why clostridial vaccinations should be on top of your ‘to-do’ list

Lambing is fast approaching on many mid-season lambing flocks. Given this, it’s an ideal time to undertake clostridial vaccinations.

‘Booster’ vaccinations are due two-to-six weeks pre-lambing. It’s important to vaccinate the ewes in relation to these diseases, as their colostrum is the main source of antibodies against clostridial diseases in newborn lambs.

The majority of products available on the market should be given four weeks before lambing is due to commence. It’s also important to remember that a full, two-shot primary course will be required to ensure that the sheep have adequate protection.

By annually vaccinating the ewes, their antibody levels remain sufficiently high to allow protective cover to be transferred to the lamb via colostrum.

However, it must be remembered that in order for the lambs to benefit from the vaccination, they must receive adequate quantities of good-quality colostrum within the first two hours after birth. The sooner the lambs get this colostrum, the more benefits they will get from it.