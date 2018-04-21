Where can I recycle my old silage wrap and how much will it cost?

AgriLand is delighted to team up with the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group Ltd (IFFPG) to provide farmers with an easy-to-use map of where they can recycle their old silage wrap and sheeting.

Furthermore, this year, the IFFPG is implementing price cuts on a number of different items. Bale netting and twine can be recycled at a cost of €5 per half-tonne fertiliser/feed bag. This is a 66% reduction on 2017 prices.

Triple-rinsed chemical drums, half-tonne fertiliser/feed bags (liners removed) and small fertiliser/feed bags (liners from fertiliser bags and covers off fertiliser pallets can also be included) can be recycled for €10 per half-tonne fertiliser/feed bag – a 33% reduction in price on 2017 levels.

Silage wrap and sheeting can be delivered loose to the Bring Centres at a cost of €15 per half tonne; but an IFFPG Label Code Number is required to prove you purchased the levied plastic.

When and where?

The interactive map is available on the AgriLand website. The map provides farmers with the locations, times and items that can be recycled in IFFPG Bring Centres throughout the Republic of Ireland.

One of the key features of the map is its ease of use, as colour coding is used to identify the Bring Centres open this week, centres not yet open and where collections have finished.

Users can also find their nearest Bring Centres through the interactive search function.

This feature provides users with the full list of Bring Centres in their chosen county and the opening date of each venue. Click here to launch the interactive map

What is accepted?

A wide range of items can be recycled through IFFPG – Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme.

These include: silage wrap and sheeting; large fertiliser and feed bags (liners removed); small fertiliser and feed bags (including bulk liners); chemical drums (must be triple-rinsed); and netting and twine.

More information

For more information on the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group, just Click here