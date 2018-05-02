What was the average rent price for tillage land in 2017?

What was the average rent price for tillage land in 2017?

The average price paid to rent tillage ground in 2017 was €256/ac, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) / Teagasc Agri Land Market Review and Outlook 2018 report.

Cereal crops

Land rented for cereal crops made a top price in the Munster region of €263/ac. This represents a 26% increase from 2016. In addition, €220/ac was paid in the Leinster region (excluding Dublin), an increase of 11% from 2016.

Land rental charges for cereal crops in Connacht and Ulster saw a massive increase of 55% on 2016 and an average price of €170/ac was paid in this region.

Root crops, maize and pulses

There was a significant difference in land rental prices for forage and pulse crops.

Customers in Munster may have paid the highest rates for cereal crops, but they paid €195/ac for forage and pulse crops. When compared to Leinster’s average of €299/ac, that’s €104/ac less.

However, the land rental price paid for these crops was significantly lower in Connacht and Ulster at €180/ac.

These prices represent increases of 27%, 7% and 4% respectively from 2016 – for land for root crops, maize and pulses – in Leinster, Munster and Connacht/Ulster.

Potatoes

Leinster saw a decrease in land rental prices for potatoes of 11% from 2016 to 2017. Potato ground in Leinster reached an average price of €426/ac, according to the report.

Meanwhile, rental charges for potato ground in Munster increased by 3% from 2016. However, they were significantly lower than prices paid in Leinster.

An average of €295/ac was paid for land for potatoes in Munster. There was not a substantial set of data to give an average price for land rented for potatoes in Ulster and Connacht.

land rental Rent Teagasc

Read More Tillage News

Neonicotinoids are banned

Tillage
A vote to extend the ban on the use of certain insecticides – neonicotinoids or neonics – has been passed by the Standing…