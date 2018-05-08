Wet and windy week ahead with highest temperatures of 15°

A wet week looks to be in store as the weather is expected to break from today (Tuesday May 8) on, according to Met Eireann.

Today’s weather will see early spells of rain clear during the morning; it will then brighten with sunny spells and occasional showers to follow for the rest of the day, the national meteorological office reports.

Today is expected to be a much fresher day than the weekend, with highs of 12° to 15° in moderate westerly winds. It will be dry for most of tonight with cloud increasing later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6° or 7° are expected.

Drying conditions will deteriorate in rain from today but there will be drier periods as well.

Conditions for spraying will deteriorate as the week progresses, according to Met Eireann as, from Wednesday onwards, it will become quite windy.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are trafficable now but this could change soon as poorly-drained soils may deteriorate again in the unsettled weather from today on.

Overall rainfall for the coming week will be above average for Munster and much of Connacht, Met Eireann says, with the coastal regions expected to get well above normal.

Advertisement

The east and north are expected to get around normal rainfall amounts.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow looks set to be a wet day with rain reaching all parts of the country during the morning, Met Eireann says. This will persist through the afternoon before eventually clearing for the evening.

It is expected to be blustery during the day with southerly winds becoming westerly as the rain clears.

Temperatures will reach up to 10° or 11° tomorrow.

Outlook

Met Eireann forecasts Thursday to be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures will hit 11° to 13° in fresh southwest winds.