Weather warnings for wind, snow and ice issued

A number of Status Yellow weather warnings for wind, snow and ice have been issued by Met Eireann this morning.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are all set to be affected by a wind warning.

Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 50kph to 65kph, with gusts of 90kph to 110kph likely at times.

Winds will moderate for a time during Wednesday; but, further wind warnings are likely for Wednesday night, Met Eireann added.

Issued earlier this morning, the warning will be valid from 9:00pm tonight (Monday, January 15) until 3:00am on Wednesday, January 17.

As well as this, a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations, Met Eireann warned.

This warning will be valid from 6:00am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 16) until 3:00am the following morning.