Weather: Mixed bag of sun and showers this weekend

Met Eireann has forecast a fairly mixed spell of weather for the coming weekend with a mix of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain around the country.

Patches of mist and fog will clear this morning and today will be mainly dry and bright, with good sunshine developing in most areas, according to Met Eireann.

However, a few isolated light showers may occur in parts of the west and north. There is also a slight risk of sea fog lingering along parts of the south-east coast.

Maximum temperatures will reach 13° to 17°, while it will be warmest in inland parts of the south and east. Winds will be mostly light, southwesterly or variable, with sea breezes developing along coasts.

Tonight will be dry, with long clear intervals in many areas, the national meteorological office says. In slack winds, patches of mist and fog will develop, especially in coastal counties of the south and southeast. Minimum temperatures will fall to between 1° and 4° with a touch of grass frost possible in places.

Drying conditions have been moderate to good in recent days and will continue today. However some showers over the weekend and rain next week will mean drying will reduce poor at times.

Met Eireann expects good spraying opportunities today with light winds and dry weather. However, it will turn more unsettled over the weekend and next week will limited opportunities due to showers or rain.

Meanwhile, regarding field conditions, moderate and well-drained soils have trafficability with an overall improvement in the coming week.

Poorly-drained soils will improve this weekend but will see a gradual deterioration after that due to rain and showers.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be dry in most areas, with mist and fog clearing during the morning – though possibly lingering on parts of the east and south coasts during the day.

Most areas will have good sunny spells but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain to western coasts of Connacht in the afternoon, Met Eireann expects. This will extend slowly inland across Atlantic coastal counties during the evening.

Maximum temperatures will range from 11° to 13° in Atlantic coastal areas, while it will be 15° to 18° elsewhere. Winds will be mostly light southerly, freshening along Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain extending from the west to all parts. Drier conditions, with scattered showers, will follow from the Atlantic later.

These will reach the east coast in the early morning. Minimum temperatures will be 6° to 8° in moderate southerly winds, veering southwesterly.

Outlook

Sunday will be quite cool and fresh, Met Eireann predicts, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers; most of the showers will occur in the west and north.

Temperatures will max out at 11° to 14° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Overnight, this will drop to around 6° to 8°.