Weanlings being sought for Turkey

The Turkish market has grown in importance to the Irish suckler industry. Just over 55,651 Irish cattle have been shipped to Turkey since it opened to Irish cattle in 2016.

Sources have confirmed to AgriLand that a Limerick-based exporter is currently sourcing weanling bulls – weighing 250-330kg – for the Turkish market.

It is understood that the exporter in question requires good-quality R and U-grade, continental bull weanlings. In addition, good-quality Angus bulls will also be sought; weanling bulls must be born from July 2017 onwards.

So far this year, the total number of weanlings exported from Ireland to Turkey stands at 2,233 head. Furthermore, the total number of cattle that have left Irish shores bound for Turkey amounts to 5,820 head.

With additional cattle supplies predicted in 2018, this market – particularly for stores – will prove vital in maintaining competition.

Calf exports increase

In other export news, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 84,284 calves left Irish shores so far this year.

Export growth has been witnessed in Spain and the Netherlands – two of the main markets for Irish calves. Up to April 15, some 31,454 calves were exported to Spain. This is an increase of 8,827 head or 39% on the corresponding period in 2017.

Furthermore, 32,890 live calves left Ireland bound for the Netherlands up to April 15 – an increase of 0.5% or 174 head compared to the same period last year.

As of April 15, some 10,509 calves were exported to Belgium. This is a massive increase (of 6,894 head) on 2017 levels.