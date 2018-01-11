Want to learn how to use PastureBase Ireland when measuring your grass?

PastureBase Ireland (PBI) and AgriNet Grass are joining forces to create the world’s first national grassland database.

Over the coming weeks, the two programmes will merge and farmers – who previously used AgriNet Grass – will have their information transferred across to PBI.

To help farmers manage the switch, Teagasc will host a number of information meetings across the country. These meetings will cover the new PastureBase Ireland grassland programme and answer any queries you may have about the merger.

When and where?
  • Monday, January 15: Teagasc Ballyhaise at 11:00am;
  • Monday, January 15: Teagasc Navan at 2:30pm;
  • Tuesday, January 16: Teagasc Nenagh at 11am;
  • Tuesday, January 16: Teagasc Ennis at 2.30pm;
  • Thursday, January 18: Teagasc Mallow at 2:30pm;
  • Friday, January 19: Teagasc Kilkenny at 11:00am;
  • Tuesday, January 23: Teagasc Tullamore at 11am;
  • Wednesday, January 24: Teagasc Clonakility at 11am;
  • Thursday, January 25: Teagasc Athenry at 11:00am;
  • Friday, January 26: Teagasc Ballinrobe at 11:00am.

Farmers wishing to book their place at the upcoming meetings must contact their local Teagasc office. A list of contact details is available on the Teagasc website.

How can using PBI benefit you?

PBI is a grassland management decision support tool and a mechanism to capture background data on farms. It has a number of reports that allow farmers make day-to-day management decisions.

Key features:
  • Grass wedge;
  • Rotation planners;
  • Budgets.

It allows farmers to evaluate medium-to-long term performance from their farm, the distribution of growth and paddock summary reports.

These reports can also be used to benchmark farms across enterprises and regions. Background data – such as soil fertility; grass cultivar; aspect; altitude; reseeding history; soil type; drainage characteristics; and fertiliser applications – are also recorded. The programme also links grass growth on farms to local meteorological weather data.

