Want to learn how to use PastureBase Ireland when measuring your grass?

PastureBase Ireland (PBI) and AgriNet Grass are joining forces to create the world’s first national grassland database.

Over the coming weeks, the two programmes will merge and farmers – who previously used AgriNet Grass – will have their information transferred across to PBI.

To help farmers manage the switch, Teagasc will host a number of information meetings across the country. These meetings will cover the new PastureBase Ireland grassland programme and answer any queries you may have about the merger.