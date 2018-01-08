Vulture funds warned to back off or face ‘rural revolt’

‘Vulture funds’ have been warned off going after Irish farmers and rural dwellers by political party Renua Ireland.

According to Renua, reports that vulture funds are set to move on their rural portfolios is “causing anger and grave concern across the country”.

So-called ‘vulture funds’, or funds that invest in debt considered to be ‘distressed’ or in default, buy up debt for discounted prices to later sell on for profit.

In statistics given by the political party, over the past year “vulture fund High Court repossession actions increased by more than 200% and concern is growing that the 885 repossession actions in 2017 are only the beginning of a sustained attack on small rural farmers”.

“As an increasing number of debts – guaranteed by the family farm – reach the courts, rural farms and rural families are facing a new attack,” Renua has said in a recent statement on the matter.

The party urged against fire sales and “quick fixes” which, though effective in urban areas, are the wrong way to go about a very sensitive issue. “Every farmer’s position is different and must be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

Renua conceded that selling some of the asset might be the preferred option, particularly for elderly farmers; but, it added that for farmers who wish to continue to farm, all solutions must centre on protecting the family farm.

Vulture funds in raiding rural Ireland have grabbed a tiger by the tail. If they are not to experience a nasty bite, they will have to think differently.