Video: Weddings can be ‘Deere’, but this bride and groom arrived in style

The past few weeks have been a popular time for weddings in Ireland, but a recent one in Co. Tipperary stood out a little bit more than all the rest.

Emma Gallagher married Damien Dunne – who works as an agricultural contractor with Dunne Agri – on Saturday, December 30.

With a fleet of John Deeres at their disposal, the entire wedding party arrived to the wedding reception in the Great National Abbey Court Hotel, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, in their high-horsepower vehicles.

The bride and groom took pride of place at the head of the convoy on a John Deere forage harvester, while the bridesmaids and groomsmen followed suit on three John Deere tractors.

After completing its maiden season at grass in the past few months, the forage harvester was completely hosed down and polished for the big day.

Donned with ribbons and with the beacons flashing, the convoy pulled up right at the front door of the hotel – with the newly-weds stepping straight onto the red carpet.

The stylish entrance didn’t go unnoticed as the hotel posted a video of the happy couple’s arrival on social media. It has amassed almost 115,000 views on Facebook since being posted on Saturday.