Video: Quadtrac gets busy in the sunny south-east

On May 2, we brought you brief footage of Ireland’s biggest tractor – a Case IH Quadtrac 620 – in action in the tillage fields of Co. Wexford.

The tractor was brought into the country by the ‘Cooney Furlong Machinery Company’ – the Co. Wexford entity that became a Case IH dealer just last year. It’s headed up by business manager Barth Landy. The machine is owned by Walter Furlong Grain Ltd.

Interestingly, the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company will host a special Case IH event on May 22. Part of the ‘Red Power Tour 2018‘ series, it will take place at ‘Cooney Furlong Grain’, Dranagh, Enniscorthy.

A longer, more in-depth video (below) of the 181-reg Quadtrac has now been produced. As before, the tractor is coupled to a Vaderstad TopDown 700.

This video was shot by John W Anderson (Wanderson.ie). His YouTube channel can be accessed here.

He produces a range of videos and DVDs – showcasing agricultural contractors and farming events. One of his most recent productions – Contract & Farm 5 – profiles Murphy Bros Contractors based in Portlaw, Co. Waterford.

This footage (below) is essentially a trailer – providing of taster of what’s in the full-length DVD.

Murphy Bros’ tractor fleet comprises Fendt, New Holland, Claas, John Deere and Case IH models.

In fact, older readers might remember that Murphy Bros’ tractor line-up was once almost exclusively Fendt; the business was widely known amongst Fendt fanatics not just in Ireland but much further afield.

Included in the DVD is footage of Murphy Bros’ Overum ploughs, a Lemken one-pass system, Bogballe fertiliser spreaders and a Joskin slurry tanker.

Also in the mix is a reverse-drive Fendt 828 Vario (powering a rear-mounted Claas ‘triple’ mower), a Claas Jaguar 900 forager and a brace of Dooley trailers. A second crew runs four Pottinger wagons. The silage activities are backed up by a pair of JCB Farm Master loaders.