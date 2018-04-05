Video: Nolan Transport prepared to import fodder from the continent

Nolan Transport is prepared and more than willing to send trucks to continental Europe to collect fodder, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

In recent hours, the first of 2,500t of hay and haylage – organised by Dairygold – has been imported into Ireland from the UK.

Operating one of the largest fleets of road transport equipment throughout Europe, Nolan Transport expects to bring in approximately 120 trucks as part of the consignment being organised by the southern processor.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the company said: “We’ve collected over 40 trucks already from right across the UK. We expect to bring in about 120 loads.

“In 2013, we brought in more than 1,000 loads of fodder. In the past, we’ve brought in straw from the continent; so we would have no problem bringing in fodder from there.”

The spokesperson added that loads of hay and haylage must be fully covered during transport on ferries – hence why curtain-sided trailers are being used – as fodder is classed as a hazardous item due to it being flammable.

It is understood that by the end of today, Nolan Transport will have 53 trucks loaded in the UK and that it will continue to load 20 or more trucks per day until further notice.

Advertisement

Irish Ferries ready to back farmers

Meanwhile, Irish Ferries has announced that it is “putting its full weight behind the farming community” in its efforts to import fodder from the UK.

All loads imported into Ireland via Rosslare – last evening and this morning – were transported from Pembroke in conjunction with Nolan Transport.

The ferry company understands that a “pipeline” of in excess of 100 further loads exists, at the present time, with capacity on board Irish Ferries to increase that number as demand continues.

Speaking to AgriLand, Irish Ferries freight manager, Eugene Carron, said that fodder – by its nature – can build up heat.

For that reason, we must caution farmers that fodder is classified as a ‘hazardous cargo’ due to the possibility that it might spontaneously combust.