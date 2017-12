In the run-up to the festive season, farmers at opposite ends of the country got behind two Christmas lights parades last weekend.

On Sunday, December 17, hundreds of tractors, cars and trucks took to the streets of Cavan town at approximately 5:00pm decorated with Christmas lights.

The event – which is now in its second year – was run once again in aid of the Vincey McGee Benefit Fund and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Meanwhile, farmers further south were also getting in the festive spirit – as the ‘Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir’ event also took place last weekend on Saturday, December 16.

According to organisers, a total of 35 tractors took part alongside 40 pedal tractors. There was a total of nearly 100,000 lights used in the demonstration, they added.

Founded in 2014, the event has gone from strength to strength since it was established.

This year’s edition of the event welcomed donations in aid of the Brain Tumour Support Group, Cork and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Another fantastic event this year by our friends at The Crop Cruisers! Well done to all involved!!! Posted by AerialAgriPhoto.ie on Sunday, December 17, 2017

As well as these parades, a farmer near Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, has outdone himself yet again with his farming theme Christmas lights display.

For close to a decade, Martin Toohey – alongside his brother Brian – have been creating masterpieces for the local community to enjoy. These projects take thousands of lights and countless man hours to create.

The Tooheys unveiled their display for 2017 on Sunday, December 17; it includes a New Holland tractor hooked up to a silage trailer, as well as an older David Brown tractor.

The display attracts hundreds of visitors each year and a donations box will be in place this year in aid of local boy Billy Goulding, who suffers from a rare condition that has left him paralysed from the neck down.

That time of year again and decorations are up Happy Christmas everyone. This year we’re trying to raise a few quid for a local young man Billy Goulding he like us is a big tractor fan so if you have a few euro to spare we’ll have a donation box on the wall. Billy also has a go fund me page if anyone would like to donate there. https://www.gofundme.com/2hpbsdw We’d appreciate it. We were running out of things to put lights on so thanks to Riche Hogan for loan of the trailer. Feel free if ye come to see the display to stop call in and take photos with it. Posted by Murt Toohey on Sunday, December 17, 2017

Previous displays created by the Tooheys over the years include tractors, slurry tanks, muck spreaders, mowers, balers and a cattle trailer. This year the Tooheys had to borrow the silage trailer for the display, as the agri-contractors were running out of machinery of their own to decorate.