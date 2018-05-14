Up to 50 cattle stolen from Co. Tyrone shed

Up to 50 cattle are thought to have been stolen from a farm in Co. Tyrone, police in Northern Ireland have said.

Police in Lisnaskea are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that between 40 and 50 cattle were taken from a farm on the Foglish Road, Fivemiletown last week.

Cattle lorry

Constable Niall Bennett said: “We received a report at around 12:50pm on Thursday, May 10, that livestock that had been housed in a shed had been stolen.

“It was reported this occurred between 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 9, and midday on Thursday, May 10.

I am appealing for anyone who was in the area between these times – or in recent days – and saw any suspicious activity to contact us.

“I am also appealing to anyone who knows of the movements of a cattle lorry in the area around these times, between May 9 and 10 to contact police in Lisnaskea on the non-emergency number ‘101’, quoting reference number ‘564’ of 10/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on: 0800-555-111; which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Co. Tyrone cattle thefts

It follows just weeks after the theft of around 30 cattle in two separate incidents in the same county.

The stolen animals were a mixture of breeds, including Friesians, Charolais and Limousin, and were taken between March 30 and April 2.

A further nine heifers were also taken from a shed between 6:00pm on February 24 and 6:00pm the following day.