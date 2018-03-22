Unsecured bales spell trouble for disqualified driver

A driver transporting round bales of hay was stopped by Gardai recently for travelling with an unsecured load.

Upon closer inspection, it was found that the driver in question was disqualified from driving and was subsequently arrested.

The Garda Siochana Twitter page took note of the incident, tweeting: “DMR West Roads Policing stopped this vehicle with an unsecured load. Driver arrested for driving while disqualified and vehicle seized. Driver ‘baled’ to appear in court.”

The incident apparently took place in the Dublin Metropolitan Area (DMR).

Down to the ‘wire’

Meanwhile, earlier today it emerged that a tractor driver in Co. Kilkenny was stopped by members of An Garda Siochana for a number of offences while transporting some bales over the bank holiday weekend.

Images (above and below) were posted on the ‘Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow’ Facebook page, under the caption: “Kilkenny Roads Policing members stopped a tractor pulling this trailer in Kilkenny yesterday.”

As can be seen from the pictures, the trailer being used by the driver was travelling on severely corroded tyres – with the treads completely worn and wires showing in one case.

In addition, the bales were not loaded securely and were seen as a road hazard.

The Garda Facebook page issued a follow-up statement, adding: “Just an update, driver got tickets for three defective tyres as per Road Traffic legislation.