‘Uncut strips’: See Kverneland’s answer at Grass & Muck

Kverneland will bring its GEOMOW-equipped 53100 MT Vario mower-conditioner to Thursday’s (May 17) Grass & Muck event at Gurteen College.

GEOMOW is designed to automatically adjust the overlap between the front and rear mowers. It also automates the headland lift operation – using section control.

The 53100 MT provides up to 10.2m of working width but, like all triple mower combinations, the maximum working width is seldom reached – as most drivers tend to go safe on the overlap.

In addition, says Kverneland, many drivers still end up leaving uncut strips when terrain and other conditions change – sometimes having to do an extra round at the end to tidy everything up.

The idea is that GEOMOW ensures that the mower is always using its maximum capacity. It constantly recognises the line or curve the tractor is driving in and, for example, always knows where to position the front mower – allowing it to “instantly” react and adjust its overlap with the rear mowing units.

An apparently unique Kverneland feature is the premise that ground pressure remains unchanged, even when adjusting the position of the mowing units. This, says the firm, means that you can easily adjust the overlap on the go.

When mowing on flat and even ground the mowing units typically work with a minimum overlap – to reach up to 10.2m of effective mowing width.

When rounding corners, GEOMOW automatically detects the changed position of the front mower and, when needed, compensates by increasing the overlap.

If the corner is too tight for the mowing units to compensate, the driver automatically gets a warning signal (on the in-cab terminal).

When working on slopes, with the tractor drifting or crabbing to one side, GEOMOW compensates – again by increasing the overlap.

GEOMOW also includes section control for automatic headland operation. It, says the manufacturer, eliminates the hassle of timing headland lifts and removes the risk of mistakes (from lifting mowing units too early or lowering them too late).

When reaching the end of the field, the front mower is raised automatically – as it hits the already-cut grass on the headland. The rear units lift automatically too, but at “just the right time”.