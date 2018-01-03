UK driver killed in New Year’s Day tractor run collision

A tractor driver has died following a serious collision in the UK on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

According to the Devon and Cornwall Police, the incident happened at approximately 9:30am on an unclassified road between Blackrock and Crowan in Praze-An-Beeble, Cornwall and involved a “blue agricultural tractor” and a blue Volkswagen Transporter van.

The driver of the tractor, named locally as 34-year-old Colin Hosking from Camborne, died at the scene of the collision, according to local publication The Falmouth Packet.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Colin Hosking was taking part in a charity New Year’s Day tractor run at the time.

The event organiser, Pendeen Charity Tractor and 4X4 Road Run, has expressed its sadness and condolences in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart we are to announce the loss of one of our own, who very sadly lost his life on a road run on New Year’s Day.

“This year our road run will be in Memory of Colin Hosking who lost his life doing exactly what we all love to do. Rest in peace Colin, our thoughts are with your family, friends and all who knew you.”

Meanwhile, back on this side of the Irish Sea, An Garda Siochana has urged all drivers to drive with extreme caution in the aftermath of Storm Eleanor.

Storm Eleanor: Please exercise extreme caution this morning,

reports of debris on many roads#ArriveAlive #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/malvjf3Zav — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 3, 2018

In a tweet, the Garda Twitter page warned drivers of reports of debris on many roads around the country.