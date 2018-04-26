UFU launches in-house training division

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) launched its own in-house training division with courses designed specifically to help members in the day-to-day running of their farms.

four courses initially: PA1 Safe Use of Pesticides;

PA2 Boom Sprayer;

PA6 Handheld Applicator;

Rodent Control. The ‘UFU Training Division’ will offerinitially:

The organisation’s former president, Barclay Bell, said: “It really is an exciting time for the UFU. We are always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our members and make sure they get value for money when it comes to their membership.

“The UFU training team will deliver a range of courses that will assist our 11,500 members in various aspects of their farm businesses.

As farmers know, the agri-industry is ever changing. It is vital that they and their families have access to support and training to help them adapt their businesses.

Members will apparently save 20% by doing the courses through the UFU Training Division.

Potential for other courses

“Whilst we have chosen to launch with these courses, we are in the fortunate position that any course under Lantra can be offered at short notice,” Bell added.

“I would encourage members who have a particular need of a training course to get in touch.”

The courses will be initially delivered in six locations: Armagh; Dungannon; Limavady; Ballymoney; Banbridge; and Enniskillen.