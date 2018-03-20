UCD Veterinary moves up to 24th in global university subject rankings

Veterinary Science in the University College Dublin (UCD) School of Veterinary Medicine is now ranked at 24th in the world, according to the QS World University Subject Rankings.

The subject is up 16 places in the rankings since it was first listed at 40th in the world in 2015. It is now the highest ranked subject in University College Dublin and first in Ireland overall.

In the QS rankings, Veterinary Science in UCD scored particularly well on employer reputation and citations per research paper, according to the college.

Prof. Michael Doherty, dean and head of school, acknowledged the achievement and noted the contribution and team effort made by all of the staff in the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine over many years.

Meanwhile, UCD ranked in the 51-100 category for Agricultural Science, according to the QS scoring.

QS World University Subject Rankings

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world’s top universities in 48 different subjects. UCD offers 45 of those subjects and was ranked in 34 across the five broad subject areas.

The rankings are compiled on an annual basis, and their purpose is to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject.