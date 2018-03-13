Tullamore Show unveils new National Livestock Show title sponsor

The Tullamore Show has unveiled FBD Insurance as the new title sponsor of its National Livestock Show.

As the show enters its 27th year, the event – which will now be called the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show – has grown to become the largest one-day agricultural event in the country and is a flagship event in the Irish agricultural calendar, according to organisers.

On Sunday, August 12, 2018, the 250ac Butterfield Estate, Tullamore, will be the venue where over 1,500 competitors will be vying to share in the prize fund of €176,000 and prestige at the event.

The full programme of the show will be announced at a later date, but applications are currently rolling in for the 700 trade areas – with applications closing in mid May.

60,000 visitors

The Tullamore Show has an annual attendance in the region of 60,000 visitors and attracts people from all over the country and has a significant international audience, according to the event organisers.

At the launch, FBD Insurance’s chief commercial officer John Cahalan said: “FBD Insurance has been supporting farmers for 50 years and is proud to be involved with the National Livestock Show.

As Ireland’s leading indigenous farm insurer, we are committed to supporting every generation of Irish farmer.

“With our excellent products, nationwide branch network, research grants and farm safety campaign, FBD continues to support the agricultural sector,” Cahalan said.

“I wish all entrants the very best of luck at this year’s show and to all exhibitors and visitors I hope you enjoy the day.”

Brenda Kiernan, chairperson of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, also commented, adding: “The Tullamore Show is proud to welcome FBD Insurance as the title sponsor of the very prestigious National Livestock Show.

We are certain that the partnership will help showcase, promote and nurture agriculture and the livestock industry.

“FBD Insurance is firmly established within the farming sector and this is a positive development for the Tullamore Show, as there are many areas of common interest,” Kiernan said.